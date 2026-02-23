A return to the ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal: Australia to tour South Africa for 3 tests

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Eight years after the “Sandpapergate” scandal rocked test cricket, Australia will return to South Africa to…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Eight years after the “Sandpapergate” scandal rocked test cricket, Australia will return to South Africa to play three test matches preceded by three one-day internationals in September and October.

It will be Australia’s first test series in South Africa since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in 2018 when Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft was caught by TV cameras roughing up the ball with sandpaper hidden in his pants.

Bancroft was suspended for nine months and the then-skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were each given unprecedented 12-month bans by Cricket Australia for their parts in the plot to change the condition of the ball so it would assist the bowling attack.

Smith is still playing test cricket for Australia and could feature in the upcoming South Africa tour.

The tests will also be the first between the countries since South Africa won the World Test Championship over Australia at Lord’s last June. It was the Proteas’ first major cricket trophy in 37 years.

Cricket Australia said Tuesday that the one-day matches will be played on Sept. 24 in Durban, Sept. 27 at Johannesburg and a day-night match at Potchefstroom on Sept. 30.

After a two-day warmup match at Potchefstroom on Oct. 3-4, the first test begins Oct. 9 at Durban.

The series will continue with tests beginning Oct. 18 at Gqeberha — formerly Port Elizabeth — and the final match from Oct. 27-31 at Newlands in Cape Town.

