Shaun Wane stands down as coach of England’s rugby league team

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Shaun Wane stepped down as the coach of England’s rugby league team on Wednesday, less than…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Shaun Wane stepped down as the coach of England’s rugby league team on Wednesday, less than a year out from the World Cup.

The 61-year-old Wane was in charge for six years, including at a home World Cup in 2022 where England reached the semifinals before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Samoa.

He faced criticism after England lost all three test matches against Australia in October and November last year.

“It has been the honor of my life to coach England Rugby League over the last six years,” he said, “but after careful reflection I believe the time is right to step aside and allow the program to move forward into its next chapter.”

The Rugby Football League confirmed that Wane’s successor will be a part-time appointment for the World Cup being held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea over October and November.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.