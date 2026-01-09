Poland advances to face US in the semifinals of the United Cup

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Poland will play the United States in the semifinals of the United Cup after beating Australia…

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Poland will play the United States in the semifinals of the United Cup after beating Australia 2-1 in Sydney on Friday.

It took a mixed doubles decider to separate the teams, with Iga Swiatek winning in the women’s singles for the Poles and Alex de Minaur triumphing for Australia in the men’s.

In the doubles, Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa won 6-4, 6-0 against John-Patrick Smith and Storm Hunter to set up a rematch of last year’s final against the U.S. in Saturday’s semis.

No. 2-ranked Swiatek will face No. 4 Coco Gauff. Hubert Hurkacz, ranked 83rd, faces No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

This is the fourth time in a row Poland has advanced to the semifinals.

Swiatek beat Maya Joint 6-1, 6-1 in less than hour, but De Minaur overcame Hurkacz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to force a decider in the doubles.

The U.S., the defending champion, advanced to the semifinals after a 2-1 win against Greece in Perth on Wednesday.

Earlier Friday, tournament organizers announced that due to extreme heat forecast in Sydney, Saturday’s semifinal between Belgium and Switzerland had been brought forward by 30 minutes to 10 a.m. local time.

