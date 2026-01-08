England’s players and management face performance review after lopsided Ashes loss in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — England’s players and management are undergoing a performance review following the 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia,…

SYDNEY (AP) — England’s players and management are undergoing a performance review following the 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, with England Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould vowing to “implement the necessary changes over coming months.”

Gould issued a statement after England’s five-wicket loss in the fifth test Thursday, highlighting disappointment in the campaign after the squad traveled to Australia with high expectations of ending a long drought Down Under.

The planning, tactics and preparation of head coach Brendon McCullum and cricket director Rob Key will be part of the review, along with “individual performances and behaviors” and the team’s ability to adapt and react to conditions.

“This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfill our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia,” Gould said. “While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest.”

Gould said the cricket board was “determined to improve quickly” as the team prepares for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

“We will implement the necessary changes over the coming months,” he said.

McCullum, the main architect of England’s attack-at-all-costs approach that the tourists started the tour with, said he’d be open to minor changes but not a complete overhaul.

“You’ve got to have conviction in your methods,” he told the BBC. “You’re not against evolution and progress, but you’ve got to have conviction in what you believe in.

“It’s about nipping and tucking to try and get a better version of your style and your beliefs.”

McCullum said he’d “see what happens” with the review “but I firmly believe in how we go about trying to build this team and progress on what we’ve done.”

Australia retained the Ashes with wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, before England’s drought-breaking win in the fourth test in Melbourne made it 3-1 ahead of the test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia has won four consecutive home Ashes series since England’s last win here in 2010-11.

England struggled this tour with injuries to key bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, a heavy workload for skipper Ben Stokes which meant he couldn’t bowl on the last day of the series, and a consistently flawed approach to batting in pressure situations.

England’s fielding was also problematic across the series, with too many chances put down.

