England wins the toss and batting first in final Ashes test amid heavy security at SCG

SYDNEY (AP) — England has won the toss and chosen to bat first against Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday amid a strong police and security presence.

England called up speedster Matthew Potts after Gus Atkinson pulled up lame during the Boxing Day test in its only change.

Australia also made one change with allrounder Beau Webster getting his first appearance of the series at the expense of Jhye Richardson.

Webster’s recall means there was no space for spinner Todd Murphy, the first time Australia has not fielded a specialist spinner at the SCG since 1887-88.

“We keep producing wickets that we don’t think it’s gonna spin,” Australia captain Steve Smith said. “Cracks are gonna play a big part (and) you kind of get pushed into a corner in a way.”

Usman Khawaja will bat at No. 5 in his 88th and final test for Australia after announcing his retirement on Friday.

Heavy security

In a rarity at a sporting event in Australia, police with long-armed rifles, mounted police and riot squad officers were on patrol as part of heightened security measures at the sold-out match following the Bondi Beach terror attack which killed 15 people three weeks ago.

Before play commenced, victims of the shootings, first responders and community members will be honored with an on-field tribute, including a guard of honor and round of applause.

England lost each of the first three tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

The tourists then won its first match in Australia since 2011 with a four-wicket win in the Boxing Day test that led to days of sustained criticism about the overly grassed pitch on which 36 wickets fell inside two days.

Lineups:

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

