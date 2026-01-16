Diminutive and dazzling former All Blacks winger Grant Batty dead at 74

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Grant Batty, the diminutive All Blacks winger who stood only 1.65 meters (5 foot, five…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Grant Batty, the diminutive All Blacks winger who stood only 1.65 meters (5 foot, five inches) but made up for his lack of size with skill and pugnacity, has died. He was 74.

New Zealand Rugby said Saturday that Batty died at his home in Queensland, Australia. A cause of death has not been specified.

“Grant was a highly skilled player of his era, with explosive speed and a dangerous ability to find space,” NZR acting chief executive Steve Lancaster said. “He could energize a crowd, many of whom loved his bravery in not shirking away from larger opponents and often coming away on top.”

Batty scored 45 tries in 56 matches for New Zealand, including four in his 15 test matches. He played for the All Blacks from 1972 to 1977 when a knee injury ended his career.

Batty weighed only 65 kilograms (143 pounds) but he often clashed with players much bigger than himself, using dazzling footwork and surprising acceleration to elude opponents.

Batty sported a lavish mustache and strutted, rather than walked, which added to his image of toughness and combativeness.

His last try for the All Blacks was scored in the first test against the 1977 British and Irish Lions when he intercepted a pass and, wearing a metal knee brace, ran 50 meters for a match-winning try.

