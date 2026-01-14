Australia to play three T20s in Pakistan ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and Australia will play a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore as part of their final preparations…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and Australia will play a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore as part of their final preparations for next month’s cricket T20 World Cup.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the three games on Jan. 29, 31 and Feb. 1 before India and Sri Lanka co-host the T20 World Cup from Feb. 7-March 8.

Pakistan is in Group A and will play all its World Cup games in Sri Lanka. Australia is in Group B and will play all its group games also in Sri Lanka.

“The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan cricket fans,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said on Wednesday.

“I urge them (fans) to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations.”

