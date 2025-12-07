South Africa retain home sevens title in dramatic comeback and Wallaroos upset NZ

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s Blitzboks successfully defended their home rugby sevens title while Australia’s Wallaroos upset…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s Blitzboks successfully defended their home rugby sevens title while Australia’s Wallaroos upset New Zealand in the women’s final on Sunday.

South Africa became the first men’s team to win back-to-back Cape Town Sevens since their predecessors 10 years ago.

Australia rebounded from being dominated by New Zealand tackling in the Dubai final a week ago to pouncing on New Zealand penalties and winning comfortably 26-12.

Never comfortable, the Blitzboks came from behind in the last minute of their final.

Marcos Moneta, who’d already scored two of Argentina’s three tries, was stripped of the ball on halfway by Shilton van Wyk, who recovered to give the final pass and watched Christie Grobbelaar round in behind the posts.

The try tied the score at 19 and Ricardo Duarttee converted for 21-19 and South Africa’s first lead in the final with less than 30 seconds left. They held on.

Argentina led 14-7 at halftime after Luciano Gonzalez scored his tournament-leading eighth try and set up Moneta’s first in the final. Donavan Don replied for South Africa after a Zain Davids intercept.

Moneta’s second try 36 second after halftime from a switch play on his 22 pushed Argentina’s lead to 19-7.

But a converted try by Blitzboks debutant Sonwabo Sokoyi lifted the home side’s hopes with five to go.

Australia ended a run of losing four straight finals to New Zealand in the world series.

Aside from a try to New Zealand being chalked off due to a forward pass, the first half was all Australia.

Following a ruck penalty, Heidi Dennis brushed off Kelsey Teneti for the opening try. Teagan Levi was over a minute later, breaking past Theresa Setefano. Just before halftime, Bella Nasser scored from a tapped penalty to make it 19-0.

Straight after the interval, another ruck penalty against New Zealand finished with Maddison Levi busting past Teneti for a try converted by sister Teagan and 26-0.

The defense then restricted New Zealand to tries by Teneti and Stacey Waaka while Jazmin Felix-Hotham knocked on at the try-line in a tackle by Nasser, the player of the match.

Singapore is the next leg in the sevens world series from Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

