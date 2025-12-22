Plans to host AC Milan-Como Serie A match in Australia abandoned

MILAN (AP) — Plans to play a Serie A match between AC Milan and Como in Australia in February have…

MILAN (AP) — Plans to play a Serie A match between AC Milan and Como in Australia in February have been abandoned.

The Italian league and local organizers released a joint statement on Monday saying the game was off.

Serie A president Ezio Simonelli said the Asian Football Confederation recently issued an “escalation for further and unacceptable requests” that made arranging the game impossible.

Milan was looking for an alternative site to play the game when its San Siro stadium is unavailable because of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

It would have been the first domestic game from one of Europe’s top five leagues played outside the continent.

Milan and Como are less than an hour apart. The Feb. 8 game has yet to relocated.

The other game scheduled overseas, the Barcelona-Villarreal La Liga match outside Miami this month, was canceled in October after protests by players and supporters in Spain.

