Hazlewood out of Ashes series; Cummins set to return for Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles injuries.

Hazlewood missed Australia’s two eight-wickets wins over England in Perth and Brisbane but had been expected to return later in the five-match series.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday said the veteran paceman would now be targeting a return for the Twenty20 World Cup early next year.

“He’ll be out of the series and his preparation will then shift toward the World Cup, which is an incredibly important campaign for us,” McDonald said. “It’s really flat for him. A couple of setbacks we didn’t see coming — we thought he’d play a huge part in the series.”

Hazlewood has been a key member of Australia’s regular bowling attack for a decade.

There was better news for skipper Pat Cummins, who is expected to return for the third test in Adelaide starting Dec. 17 after missing the first two tests while he recovers from a back problem.

The 32-year-old paceman increased his training workload at Allan Border Field in Brisbane while the Australians were playing the second test against England at the Gabba.

He is set to be recalled as captain when the match squad is announced Wednesday. Steve Smith has been leading the Australia XI in the absence of Cummins.

“We feel as though he’ll be as best prepared as can be,” McDonald said. “Us seeing him further advanced, we feel he’ll be really well placed for the challenges of Adelaide.

“We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill ready. His body’s ready to go. Barring anything else happening in the next week, I’d be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on.”

The under-fire England squad, which needs a win in Adelaide to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes, is taking a few days out this week to rest and relax at one of Australia’s iconic beach towns.

The fourth test starts Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney will host the fifth test from Jan. 4. England hasn’t won an Ashes test in Australia since the 2010-11 series.

Mitchell Starc, the only regular member of the Australian attack involved in the first two tests, is the leading bowler in the series so far with 18 wickets and has won back-to-back man-of-the-match awards.

