Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn is in serious condition in a Brisbane hospital

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former cricketer Damien Martyn, who played 67 test matches for Australia, is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital, Australian media reported Wednesday.

The 54-year-old former right-hand batter had fallen ill in recent days, with Nine Newspapers reporting he is in an induced coma and fighting a bout of meningitis.

“Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family,” former test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media.

Speaking to News Corp., close friend and former Australian test wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a quick recovery.

“I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” said Greenberg.

Martyn’s seemingly effortless stroke play was his strength, averaging 46.37 with the bat in test matches.

Born in Darwin, Martyn earned a test debut at 21 replacing Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against West Indies and was Western Australia’s captain at 23.

His high score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 test centuries.

Martyn played his final test at Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary work.

Martyn played 208 one-day internationals, averaging 40.8. He was part of Australia’s squad that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in 2003 while batting with a broken finger, and was also a member of the winning 2006 Champions Trophy squad.

