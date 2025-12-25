Ashes advantage England: Visitors take 4 Australian wickets after winning the toss at the MCG

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England pace bowler Josh Tongue took three early wickets as Australia limped to lunch at 72-4…

Tongue claimed 3-24 from eight overs including removing Australia captain Steve Smith for nine at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and sent Australia in to bat in overcast conditions. England lost each of the first three tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

Australia scored 27 runs in the first six overs before Travis Head (12) chopped a cut shot onto his stumps from the bowling of Gus Atkinson. Fellow opener Jake Weatherald (10) also fell cheaply, caught behind leg-glancing off Tongue at 31-2 in the 10th over.

Capitalizing on a pitch offering sideways movement, Tongue struck again in his next over when Marnus Labuschagne (6) edged to first slip. Australia was 34-3 at drinks, silencing the home crowd.

Smith showed a lack of footwork as he lost his middle stump while attempting to drive with the total on 55, as the triumphant Tongue struck a key blow to make sure England dominated the first session.

Usman Khawaja was 21 not out at lunch with Alex Carey on nine.

Australia recalled Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser as part of an all-pace attack for the match.

A top temperature of 18 degrees Celsius (65 Fahrenheit) was forecast with the cloudy conditions expected to suit pace bowlers on a green-tinged pitch.

England named its team on Wednesday with the big news the loss of star bowler Jofra Archer for the rest of the series, including the fifth and final test starting Jan. 4 in Sydney.

Jacob Bethell, 22, who has played four tests for England, replaces dumped Ollie Pope and Atkinson took the place of Archer.

