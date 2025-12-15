Cummins, Lyon back but no place for Khawaja in Australia’s team for the 3rd Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Veteran Usman Khawaja has missed selection to Australia’s team for the third Ashes test against England…

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Veteran Usman Khawaja has missed selection to Australia’s team for the third Ashes test against England with Travis Head kept at the top of the batting lineup with Jake Weatherald.

Just two days away from his 39th birthday, Khawaja was a notable omission Tuesday from Australia’s XI for the test beginning Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.

Australia leads the five-test series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a win or draw in Adelaide. England named its team Monday.

Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return to the bowling attack at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, while the top seven is unchanged.

That means Josh Inglis will remain in the side at No. 7, while Khawaja was not included after missing the Brisbane test with back spasms.

Khawaja had enjoyed one of the great late-career resurgences since his recall to the test team at the start of 2022, starring at the top of the order. He averaged 58.7 in his first two years back in the side, but has now passed 50 just twice in his past 27 test innings.

Cummins said he doesn’t feel Khawaja is finished as a test player.

“The selectors have been quite adamant about picking a side each week,” Cummins said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with bowlers.

“One of Uzzy’s great strengths is he’s scored runs at the top. He’s scored runs in the middle. So absolutely, I can see a path back at some point, if needed.”

Steve Smith was the first in the nets to bat on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session due to an unspecified illness. Smith captained Australia in the first two test victories due to Cummins’ injury absence.

Cummins, playing his first test since mid-July in the West Indies, predicted Australia will be even better in the Adelaide test as it tries to wrap up the Ashes.

“It feels like everything has come together and we’re not just hanging on until the end of the series, which sometimes you are,” Cummins said Tuesday. “We’re actually peaking and hopefully have heaps of resources available.”

Lineups:

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

