Captain Cummins returns for the third Ashes test as Australia attempts to clinch the series

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The only change to Australia’s 15-man squad for the third Ashes test beginning next week in Adelaide was an important one — Pat Cummins returns as captain and to enhance the home side’s fast-bowling corps.

The larger group named Wednesday will allow selectors to keep their options open ahead of the series’ resumption on Dec. 17, with Cummins and Nathan Lyon expected to return to the XI.

Australia leads the five-test series 2-0, needing only at draw at the Adelaide Oval to retain the Ashes.

Cummins has not played since Australia’s 3-0 sweep of West Indies in July, where he first experienced the back soreness that ruled him out of the start of the Ashes.

Lyon, meanwhile, was a surprise omission from Australia’s team for its eight-wicket win at the Gabba. Officials have confirmed he will return to the side in Adelaide.

The other question mark surrounds Usman Khawaja. The 38-year-old is confident he will overcome a back injury in time for the match, but it remains to be seen whether he will reclaim his spot at the top of the order.

Travis Head made scores of 33 and 22 opening with Jake Weatherald in Brisbane, after the South Australian’s heroic fourth-innings century in the first test at Perth .

Australia’s squad for the third Ashes test: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

