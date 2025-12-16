Live Radio
Australian track and field Olympians Michelle Jenneke and Alex Beck announce engagement

The Associated Press

December 16, 2025, 5:23 PM

Australian Olympic track athletes Michelle Jenneke and Alex Beck are engaged.

They announced the engagement Sunday in a dual Instagram post. Jenneke added the message, “8.5 years in the making.”

Jenneke, 32, competed in hurdles events for Australia at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Beck, 33, qualified in the 400-meter run for Australia at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

