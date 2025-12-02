Australia batter Khawaja is out of the 2nd Ashes test against England with a back injury

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes test at the Gabba in Brisbane…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes test at the Gabba in Brisbane with a back injury, Cricket Australia said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Khawaja’s place in the starting side for the day-night test in Brisbane starting Thursday had been under scrutiny since back spasms forced him from the field in the two-day first-test victory over England and meant he could not open the batting.

Travis Head opened instead in the Perth test and scored a century to lead Australia to victory.

Khawaja completed light training duties during the team’s optional session at the Gabba on Monday. But on Tuesday afternoon, Cricket Australia confirmed he had pulled up sore from his injury and would miss the second test.

It means Head is likely to again partner Jake Weatherald at the top of the order.

