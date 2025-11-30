New Zealand achieves Dubai Sevens double with wins over Australia in both finals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand achieved a Dubai Sevens double after beating Australia in the men’s and…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand achieved a Dubai Sevens double after beating Australia in the men’s and women’s finals on Sunday.

The men just held on for a 26-22 victory while the women’s team dominated 29-14.

New Zealand has achieved the double before in the seven world series, most recently at Singapore in 2024, but this was a first in the seven world series: The same countries had never previously met in both finals at one tournament.

The men’s outcome was more surprising. New Zealand, the most successful team in world series history, finished an historic-low seventh in a full-schedule league last season, didn’t reach any finals, and came to the season-opener in Dubai with question marks.

But it was unbeaten for its first Dubai title since 2018, including knocking out defending champion Fiji 24-21 in the semifinals.

In the final, Australia made a bittersweet start when key playmaker Maurice Longbottom was injured in scoring the opening try and had to leave.

New Zealand then struck twice in one minute through Dylan Collier and Akuila Rokolisoa from a break by Tone Ng Shiu.

But it was fortunate to lead 12-7 at halftime.

Brady Rush made a sensational try-saving tackle on Aden Ekanayake next to the right corner flag then, as Australia was about to run in a try on the left side, referee George Selwood controversially stopped play to review possible foul play that came to nothing.

Jayden Blake was the Australian cleared but straight after halftime he was stripped of the ball by Rokolisoa and Sione Molia took the ball 50 meters the other way for 19-5.

There were five minutes left and Australia wasn’t fazed. In its pool game with New Zealand on Saturday, Australia came from 21-0 down to lose only 21-17, and rallied again. Tries by William Cartwright, Harry Wilson (twice) and Jayden Keelan closed Australia to within four points again but time ran out on winning its first title since Hong Kong in 2023.

The difference was New Zealand kicked three conversions and Australia only one.

On the women’s side, New Zealand and Australia picked up where they left off from last season.

The teams met in five finals last season and New Zealand lost only in Dubai, where Australia had ruled since 2021, including victories over New Zealand in the finals of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

But New Zealand’s defensive pressure was too good this time.

Dropped Australia passes set up New Zealand’s first two tries to Stacey Waaka and Kelsey Teneti in the first four minutes. World sevens player of the year Jorja Miller added a converted try for a 17-0 halftime lead.

Another loose Australia pass led to a try by New Zealand’s Risi Pouri-Lane and 22-0.

Australia’s Heidi Dennis scored the first try of her brace while New Zealand’s Jazmin Felix-Hotham was sin-binned.

But the Kiwis put a stamp on their authority when Katelyn Vaha’akolo smashed Mackenzie Davis, jolted the ball loose, and Miller scored her seventh try of the tournament, tied with Australia’s dangerous Maddison Levi. The final was the only tournament match in which Levi failed to score.

The series continues in Cape Town next weekend.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.