Australia names unchanged squad for second Ashes test against England next week in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Leading 1-0 in the five-test Ashes series after a stunning two-day win in the first test at Perth, Australia has named an unchanged squad for the day-night second match at the Gabba in Brisbane starting Dec. 4.

Captain Pat Cummins’ return has been put on hold despite reports that he had bowled well in the nets in Sydney earlier Friday. Veteran opener Usman Khawaja was included in the squad after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth’s series opener.

The 32-year-old Cummins is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress and will again travel with the squad to Brisbane.

Local media reported that Cummins trained strongly at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, bowling at what appeared to be full speed to stand-in captain Steve Smith for more than an hour with a pink ball.

But his absence in the squad named Friday means native Queenslander Brendan Doggett looks set to retain his place in the XI for Brisbane after collecting five wickets in the first test. Cummins could be a strong chance to return to the side for the third match in Adelaide beginning Dec. 17.

Cummins has not played in a match since Australia completed a clean sweep of the West Indies in the Caribbean in July, where he first experienced soreness in his back.

England arrived in Brisbane on Thursday, with its entire first test XI opting against pink-ball match practice with only unused squad members Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue to feature against a Prime Minister’s XI team this weekend.

Ben Stokes’ side will hold its first training session at the Gabba on Sunday followed by a session under lights on Monday.

Australia second test squad: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

