PGA Championship Tee Times

At Oak Hill Country Club Pittsford, N.Y. Purse: TBA Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 All Times EDT

Thursday-Friday

First hole-10th hole

7 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Shaun Micheel, United States; Braden Shattuck, United States; Steven Alker, New Zealand.

7:11 a.m.-12:36 p.m. — Ben Griffin, United States; Chris French, United States; Joel Dahmen, United States.

7:22 a.m.-12:47 p.m. — Wyatt Worthington II, United States; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Wyndham Clark, United States.

7:33 a.m.-12:58 p.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Ryan Fox, New Zealand; K.H. Lee, South Korea.

7:44 a.m.-1:09 p.m. — Sam Steven, United States; Adam Svensson, Canada; Beau Hossler, United States.

7:55 a.m.-1:20 p.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Kurt Kitayama, United States; Sahith Theegala, United States.

8:06 a.m-1:31 p.m. — Corey Conners, Canada; Ockie Strydom, South Africa; Joaquin Niemann, Chile.

8:17 a.m.-1:42 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, United States; Jimmy Walker, United States; Padraig Harrington, Ireland.

8:28 a.m.-1:53 p.m. — Alex Noren, Sweden; J.T. Poston, United States; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada.

8:39 a.m.-2:04 p.m. — Lee Hodges, United States; Callum Tarren, England; David Lingmerth, Sweden

8:50 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Taylor Moore, United States; Denny McCarthy, United States; Brendan Steele, United States.

9:01 a.m.-2:26 p.m. — Jeremy Wells, United States; Justin Suh, United States; Adri Arnaus, Spain.

9:12 a.m.-2:37 p.m. — Anthony Cordes, United States; Mark Hubbard, United States; Dean Burmester, South Africa.

10th hole-First hole

7:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, United States; Josh Speight, United States; Kazuki Higa, Japan.

7:16 a.m.-12:41 p.m. — Adam Schenk, United States; Colin Inglis, United States; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa.

7:27 a.m.-12:52 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Australia; Andrew Putnam, United States; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina.

7:38 a.m.-1:03 p.m. — Harold Varner III, United States; Scott Stallings, United States; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

7:49 a.m.-1:14 p.m. — Steve Holmes, United States; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Davis Riley, United States;

8 a.m.-1:25 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Brooks Koepka, United States; Gary Woodland, United States.

8:11 a.m.-1:36 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Thomas, United States; Collin Morikawa, United States.

8:22 a.m.-1:47 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jordan Spieth, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

8:33 a.m.-1:58 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Cameron Smith, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain.

8:44 a.m.-2:09 p.m. — Luke Donald, England; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Yannik Paul, Germany.

8:55 a.m.-2:20 p.m. — Kenny Pigman, United States; Davis Thompson, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States;

9:06 a.m.-2:31 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

9:17 a.m.-2:42 p.m. — Jesse Droemer, United States; Matthew NeSmith, United States; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan.

First hole-10th hole

12:30 p.m.-7:05 a.m. — Matt Cahill, United States; Taylor Montgomery, United States; Cam Davis, Australia.

12:41 p.m.-7:16 a.m — Michael Block, United States; Hayden Buckley, Australia; Taylor Pendrith, Canada.

12:52 p.m.-7:27 a.m. — Alex Beach, United States; Brendon Todd, United States; Sihwan Kim, United States.

1:03 p.m.-7:38 a.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Nick Taylor, Canada.

1:14 p.m.-7:49 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; John Somers, United States; Chez Reavie, United States.

1:25 p.m.-8 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, England; Cameron Young, United States; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan.

1:36 p.m.-8:11 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Max Homa, United States; Tony Finau, United States.

1:47 p.m.-8:22 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Dustin Johnson, United States.

1:58 p.m.-8:33 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rickie Fowler, United States; Phil Mickelson, United States.

2:09 p.m.-8:44 a.m — Alex Smalley, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Mito Pereira, Chile.

2:20 p.m.-8:55 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Canada; Matt Kuchar, United States; Talor Gooch, United States.

2:31 p.m.-9:06 a.m. — Justin Rose, England; Billy Horschel, United States; Francesco Molinari, Italy.

2:42 p.m.-9:17 a.m. — Russell Grove, United States; Patrick Rodgers, United States; Ben Taylor, England.

10th hole-First hole

12:25 p.m.-7 a.m. — Sam Ryder, United States; Gabe Reynolds, United States; Brandon Wu, United States.

12:36 p.m.-7:11 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand; Ben Kern, United States; Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark.

12:47 p.m.-7:22 a.m. — Webb Simpson, United States; Y.E. Yang, South Korea; Danny Willett, England.

12:58 p.m.-7:33 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Austria; Harris English, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland.

1:09 p.m.-7:44 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Keith Mitchell, United States; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain.

1:20 p.m.-7:55 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Australia; Brian Harman, United States; Callum Shinkwin, England.

1:31 p.m.-8:06 a.m. — Tom Kim, South Korea; Sam Burns, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico.

1:42 p.m.-8:17 a.m. — Sungjae Im, South Korea; Chris Kirk, United States; Seamus Power, Ireland.

1:53 p.m.-8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Stephan Jaeger, Germany; Anirban Lahiri, India.

2:04 p.m.-8:39 a.m. — Victor Perez, France, Aaron Wise, United States; Jordan Smith, England.

2:15 p.m.-8:50 a.m. — Chris Sanger, United States; J.J. Spaun, United States; David Micheluzzi, Australia.

2:26 p.m.-9:01 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Belgium; J.J. Killeen, United States; Matt Wallace, England.

2:37 p.m.-9:12 a.m. — Nick Hardy, United States; Greg Koch, United States; Eric Cole, United States.

