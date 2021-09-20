Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Olympic gold medalist Madison Wilson hospitalized for COVID

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 3:41 PM

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.

Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected.

“I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 4×200 free relay.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Wilson collected a gold and a silver in the relays.

In the ISL, she’s a member of the LA Current. The team competed this past weekend in Naples.

“Even though I am double-vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus,” she said. “It’s been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible.”

She added: “I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake-up call. Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard. I’d be stupid not to say I wasn’t scared.”

