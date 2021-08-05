United States 4, Australia 3

Australia 3, United States 4
First Half_1, United States, Rapinoe, 8th minute; 2, Australia, Kerr, (Foord), 17th; 3, United States, Rapinoe, 21st; 4, United States, Lloyd, (Horan), 45th+1.
Second Half_5, United States, Lloyd, 51st; 6, Australia, Foord, (Simon), 54th; 7, Australia, Gielnik, 90th.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Laura Fortunato.
