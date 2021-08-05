2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball routs Australia | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
United States 4, Australia 3

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 6:04 AM

Australia 3, United States 4

United States 3 1 4
Australia 1 2 3

First Half_1, United States, Rapinoe, 8th minute; 2, Australia, Kerr, (Foord), 17th; 3, United States, Rapinoe, 21st; 4, United States, Lloyd, (Horan), 45th+1.

Second Half_5, United States, Lloyd, 51st; 6, Australia, Foord, (Simon), 54th; 7, Australia, Gielnik, 90th.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Laura Fortunato.

