Heavy rain collapses roof and kills 11 people in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Eleven people were killed overnight when heavy rain caused the roof of a mud-brick house to…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Eleven people were killed overnight when heavy rain caused the roof of a mud-brick house to collapse in northwest Pakistan, police and rescue officials said Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Bilal Faizi of the provincial emergency service.

Rescuers recovered 11 bodies, mostly women and children, and handed them over to relatives for burial, Faizi said.

Heavy monsoon rains also lashed the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads and damaged homes, according to a statement from regional emergency services.

The government advised tourists to avoid travel to northern Pakistan because of the risk of landslides and flash flooding.

Pakistan experiences heavy monsoon rains every year and the downpours frequently trigger floods and landslides that cause deaths and widespread damage.

In 2022, unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding submerged nearly a third of the country, killing 1,739 people and causing an estimated $30 billion in damage.

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