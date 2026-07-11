Taiwan and eastern China brace for Typhoon Bavi as winds and rain hit Japan’s southern islands

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Bavi has brought strong winds and rain to Japan’s southern islands, as Taiwan and eastern…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Bavi has brought strong winds and rain to Japan’s southern islands, as Taiwan and eastern China brace for the powerful storm with evacuations and high alerts.

With maximum sustained winds of 144 kph (89 mph) near its center, Typhoon Bavi is forecast to pass north of Taiwan on Saturday, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. It is expected to move toward Zhejiang in eastern China and, according to China’s National Meteorological Center, make landfall in the early hours of Sunday.

Across Japan’s southern islands in the prefecture of Okinawa, local authorities have warned of high waves, strong winds and storm surges, with more than 200 flights canceled across the region, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK. Strong winds and rain have hit islands including Ishigaki.

As of Saturday at 8 a.m., Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center registered at least 36 injuries from Typhoon Bavi, many sustained while riding motorcycles in rain and winds on slippery roads.

A total of 14,210 people had been evacuated around the island as of Saturday morning, including from the eastern county of Hualien and the central city of Taichung. Schools and offices in most parts of Taiwan were suspended Saturday.

In southeastern China, cities near the coast are preparing for the impacts of Typhoon Bavi. In the city of Ningde in Fujian province, more than 3,700 people were relocated from high-risk onshore areas as of Friday evening, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Authorities in Fujian province have placed over 17,000 emergency rescue workers on standby.

China’s National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert, the second-highest on a four-tier level, with many schools and ferry services suspended. Hundreds of flights have been canceled, and some high-speed railway services halted.

The center also issued Saturday the first red alert for rainstorms of the year, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

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