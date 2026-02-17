PGA Tour returns to Riviera after the fires. LPGA starts its first Asia swing in Thailand

PGA Tour GENESIS INVITATIONAL Site: Los Angeles. Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share:…

PGA Tour

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Ludvig Aberg.

FedEx Cup leader: Chris Gotterup.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Notes: The tournament was held at Torrey Pines last year because of the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades. … Tournament host Tiger Woods is not playing. … This is the second straight $20 million signature event. … The tee on the par-3 fourth has been changed so the hole plays 37 yards longer at 273 yards. The 18th tee is where the fourth tee used to be, adding 24 yards to make it play 499 yards. … Lanny Wadkins holds the 72-hole scoring record at Riviera at 264 set in 1985, the longest-standing 72-hole record on the PGA Tour. … Adam Scott received one of the sponsor exemptions. He is a two-time winner at Riviera, one of those unofficial because rain shortened it to 36 holes in 2005. … Riviera will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in early June, along with the Olympics in 2028. … The Charlie Sifford exemption was given Sahith Theegala, who has not been eligible for the signature events this year.

Next tournament: Cognizant Classic.

LPGA Tour

HONDA LPGA THAILAND

Site: Chonburi, Thailand.

Course: Siam CC (Old). Yardage: 6,649. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angel Yin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Nelly Korda won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Notes: This starts the first Asia swing of the LPGA Tour schedule that will go from Thailand to Singapore to China before returning back to the U.S. on March 19. … Nelly Korda, who won the season opener in Florida that was reduced to 54 holes, is skipping the early Asia swing for the third consecutive year. … Past Thai winners at their home tournament are Patty Tavatanakit (2024) and Ariya Jutanugarn (2021). … The field features Jeeno Thitikul, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, and Women’s British Open champion Miyu Yamashita. … Danielle Kang at No. 625 in the women’s world ranking is playing on a sponsor invitation. Kang, a former major champion, has not had a top 10 since 2023 as she works through injuries. … Amy Yang is a three-time winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand. The only other multiple winner since the tournament began in 2006 is Yani Tseng, who won twice. … Fourteen Americans are part of the 72-player field.

Next week: HSBC Women’s World Championship.

European tour

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

Site: Nairobi, Kenya.

Course: Karen CC. Yardage: 7,056. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.7 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jacques Kruyswijk.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last tournament: Patrick Reed won the Qatar Masters.

Notes: This is the first of three consecutive weeks on Africa for the European tour. In the middle is the South African Open, which this year offers an invitation to the Masters. … This is the seventh year of the tournament being part of the European tour schedule, dating to 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Thriston Lawrence of South Africa is the only player from the top 100 in the world ranking who is playing. … Freddy Schott is in the field. The German won the Bahrain Championship in a playoff. … Patrick Reed leads the “International Swing” by more than 1,000 points. The winner of each swing gets a $200,000 bonus. … Reed and Jayden Schaper of South Africa already are multiple winners on the European tour season so far. Schaper is not playing this week. … While the Kenya Open has been on the European schedule since 2019, past champions include Seve Ballesteros and Ian Woosnam when it was on the Sunshine Tour.

Next week: Investec South African Open.

LIV Golf League

Last week: Anthony Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Hong Kong on March 5-8.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Davis Toms won the Chubb Classic.

Next tournament: James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational on March 6-8.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: James Nicholas won the Astara Golf Championship.

Next week: Visa Argentina Open.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Other tours

