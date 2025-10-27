How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/27/2025

Stocks rallied to more records ahead of a week packed with potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday.…

Stocks rallied to more records ahead of a week packed with potentially market-moving events.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.

Stocks also climbed to strong gains in Asia ahead of a meeting on Thursday between the heads of the United States and China. The hope is that the talks could clear rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies. This upcoming week will feature profit reports from some of Wall Street’s most influential companies and a meeting by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Gold’s price fell back toward $4,000 per ounce.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 83.47 points, or 1.2%, to 6,875.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.47 points, or 0.7%, to 47,544.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 432.59 points, or 1.9%, to 23,637.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.97 points, or 0.3%, to 2,520.44.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 993.53 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 5,000.37 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,326.66 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.28 points, or 13%.

