AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Dec. 29, 2023-Jan. 4, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. A Japan Airlines plane catches fire on the runway of Haneda airport after colliding with a Japanese coast guard aircraft. New Year’s celebrations are held in various countries in Asia.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

