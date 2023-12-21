AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Dec. 15-21, 2023 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The…

Dec. 15-21, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Ten-year-old Ma Yuanke grieves his mother, Han Suofeiya, who was killed in an earthquake, as her body is taken to the cemetery for burial in Yangwa village in northwestern China’s Gansu province. Activist Alexandra Wong, holding a British flag, shouts behind a police line set up outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, as activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial opens in Hong Kong. And a Filipino sells balloons outside the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Philippines.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

