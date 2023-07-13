AP Week in Pictures: Asia

July 7-13, 2023 A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed…

July 7-13, 2023

A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.