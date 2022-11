BANGKOK (AP) — Reports say detained Australian Sean Turnell, Briton Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota released in Myanmar.

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports say detained Australian Sean Turnell, Briton Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota released in Myanmar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.