RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Asia News » Pakistan journalist apparently taken…

Pakistan journalist apparently taken by plainclothes police

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani TV journalist was apparently taken by force by plainclothes police in the southern port city of Karachi on Monday, drawing condemnation from a journalists union and human rights activists.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the apprehension of Nafees Naeem, who works for the Aaj News television as an assignment editor. His employer said several men in plainclothes took him into custody at a market near his home, threw him in a police vehicle and sped away. Naeem’s location after the arrest was unclear.

Although Pakistan’s government insists it supports freedom of speech, human rights groups often accuse Pakistan’s civil and military-backed security agencies and police of harassing and attacking journalists.

In a statement, Aaj News said: “If any person has acted against the law, legal action should be taken against them.”

Police said they were investigating.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered authorities to trace and recover Naeem, whose apparent arrest drew condemnation from Pakistan’s journalists union. They called on the government to take action against those responsible for the journalist’s disappearance.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up