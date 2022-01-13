CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Asia News » Double duty: Tirico to…

Double duty: Tirico to host NBC’s Olympic, Super Bowl shows

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mike Tirico will be doing international double duty when NBC broadcasts the Olympics and the Super Bowl next month.

Tirico will anchor the network’s primetime coverage of the Winter Games from Beijing then will change locations to Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl pregame show. This is the first time the two events will overlap.

“I didn’t need much convincing to do this. This is the opportunity of a lifetime within our profession. The biggest sporting event in the country in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world,” Tirico said, “The chance to be a part of both is great. I’m honored to be a part of this for sure.”

Tirico is the host of NBC’s “Football Night in America” and he also calls some games throughout the season. He will anchor the Olympics from Beijing on Feb. 3-10 before making the 6,200-mile flight to Los Angeles, where he will host coverage Feb. 11-12 from a set outside SoFi Stadium.

On Feb. 13, Tirico will host the five-hour Super Bowl pregame show and then the Sunday night Olympic primetime show following the game. This will be his third Olympics as the primetime host after joining NBC in 2016 and his fourth Super Bowl (the previous three were with ABC).

“They’re both dream assignments, so who needs to sleep at that point? The one thing you want to make sure is you can do it the right way,” Tirico said. “I think from an editorial standpoint, we’ll still be able to deliver the same coverage and that’s got to be at the forefront of this. And in some ways, I think it will help enhance this unique weekend to be at the Super Bowl site, as we’re part of that buildup during our coverage of the Olympics.”

NBC will make the determination, likely over Super Bowl weekend, on where Tirico will be for the remainder of the Olympics — which conclude on Feb. 20 — based on COVID-19 and other factors.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | NFL News | Sports | World News

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up