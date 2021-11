Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP FINALS Surface: Hard-Indoor Group Round Robin All Times EST Thursday, Nov. 25 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C…

WORLD GROUP FINALS Surface: Hard-Indoor Group Round Robin All Times EST Thursday, Nov. 25 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C France 2 Czech Republic 1 Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group B Sweden 3, Canada 1 Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6, 6-4

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D Croatia 3, Australia 0 Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6, 7-5.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def., Alex De Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Alex De Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-3, 6-1

Friday, Nov. 26 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Serbia 3, Austria 0 Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic, Servia, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group A Spain 3, Ecuador 0 Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group E Italy 2, United States 1 Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. John Isner, United States, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock, United States, def. Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6, 6-2

Saturday, Nov. 27 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C Great Britan 2, France 1 Singles

Daniel Evans, Great Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, 6-1, 6-4

Group F Germany 2, Serbia 1 Singles

Dominik Koepfer, Germany def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group B Kazakhstan 2, Sweden 1 Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3

Group A Russian Tennis Federation, 3, Ecuador 0 Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 4-6, 6-6

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D Australia 2, Hungary 1 Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex De Minaur, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

Alex Bolt and John Peers, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3

Group E Italy 2, Colombia 1 Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6

Sunday, Nov. 28 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C

Great Britain 2, Czech Republic 1

Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Dan Evans, Great Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, def. Tomas Machac and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 8-4, 6-2

Group F

Germany 2, Austria 1

Singles

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-4

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group A

Russian Tennis Federation 2, Spain 1

Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, 8-2, 7-6

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Group B

Kazakhstan 3, Canada 0

Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Great Britain, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D

Croatia 2 Hungary 1

Singles

Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Zsomber Piros, Hungary, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Peter Nagy, Hungary, 7-6, 6-2

Group E

Colombia 2, United States 1

Singles

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Nicolas Mejis, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. John Isner, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock, United States, retired

Quarterfinals Monday, Nov. 29 At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy

Croatia vs. Italy, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria

Great Britain vs. Germany, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Kazakhstan vs. Serbia, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Russian Tennis Federation vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Semi-Finalist (bottom half) vs. Semi-Finalist (bottom half), 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec 4. At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Semi-Finalist (top half) vs. Semi-Finalist (top half), 7 a.m.

Final Sunday, Dec. 5 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Finalist vs. Finalist, 10 a.m.

