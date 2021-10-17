Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 5:57 AM

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Co-host Oman has won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup first-round Group B game against debutant Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Bangladesh and Scotland are the other two teams in the group and will play later Sunday. Group A comprises Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the Super 12 stage that starts in the United Arab Emirates next Saturday.

Five years ago Oman sprung a surprise when it beat Ireland in its opening T20 World Cup game in India. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood believed the wicket could help his spinners later in the game while PNG captain Assad Vala said he too would have liked to chase.

PNG has struggled since it qualified for the T20 World Cup, losing 10 games in a row including two defeats in warm-up games in Oman.

Asia News | Sports | World News

