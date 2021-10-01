Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
1-stop Asia trips for PGA in Japan, LPGA in South Korea

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 10:03 AM

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are going to the only Asia events they have left in the fall. The PGA Tour is in Japan for the Zozo Championship. Tournaments in South Korea and China on either side of the Zozo have been canceled or moved. The LPGA Tour is in South Korea for the BMW Ladies Championship. It no longer has tournaments in China, Japan and Taiwan as part of its Asian swing. Jin Young Ko has a chance to overtake Nelly Korda in the Race to CME Globe. Europe stays in Spain for a third week.

