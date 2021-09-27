SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast.
September 27, 2021, 6:58 PM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast.
