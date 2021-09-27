Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » South Korea says North…

South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its eastern coast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Agencies adding more resources -- and people -- to power DEIA initiatives

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Federal cyber agencies call zero trust ‘new normal’ of security, partnering to implement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up