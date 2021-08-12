U.S. Men’s 121st Amateur Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Oakmont and Longue Vue Country Clubs
|Verona, Pa.
|Oakmont Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
|Longue Vue Yardage: 6,647; Par: 70
|Round of 64
|Upper Bracket
David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) def. Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132), 1 up.
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.
John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) def. Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 2 and 1.
Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 and 1.
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) def. Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), 1 up.
Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139) def. Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up.
Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) def. Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), 1 up.
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 2 an 1.
Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135) def. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142), 2 and 1.
Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140) def. Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140), 1 up.
Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) def. Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 and 2.
Jose Islas, Mexico (142) def. Mason Nome, Houston, Texas (139), 4 and 3.
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) def. Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142), 1 up.
Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139) def. Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141), 3 and 1.
Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137) def. Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142), 2 and 1.
Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) def. Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 8 and 6.
|Lower Bracket
Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 4 and 3.
James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 1 up.
Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138), 4 and 3.
Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142) def. Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138), 2 and 1.
Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142), 3 and 2.
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141) def. Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139), 2 and 1.
Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) def. Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas (137), 3 and 1.
Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) def. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141), 1 up.
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) def. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142), 2 and 1.
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) def. Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140), 1 up.
Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) def. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142), 3 and 2.
Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) def. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142), 5 and 4.
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) def. Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135), 6 and 4.
Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) def. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141), 3 and 1.
Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) def. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142), 3 and 2.
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) def. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141), 2 and 1.
|Round of 32 (supended due to weather)
|Upper Bracket
David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) and Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140), tied (thru 20).
Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138), 2 and 1.
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) and Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139), tied (thru 17).
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137), 3 and 2.
Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 15).
Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142), 2 up (thru 14).
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 1 up (thru 13).
Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 2 up (thru 12).
|Lower Bracket
James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142), 4 and 3.
Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) and Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142), tied (thru 18).
Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141), 4 and 3.
Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) and Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139), tied (thru 17).
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) leads Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134), 2 up (thru 16).
Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) leads Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138), 2 up (thru 15).
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) and Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139), tied (thru 14).
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) leads Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137), 1 up (thru 13).
