U.S. Men’s 121st Amateur Championship Scores

Thursday At Oakmont and Longue Vue Country Clubs Verona, Pa. Oakmont Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70 Longue Vue Yardage: 6,647; Par: 70 Round of 64 Upper Bracket

David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) def. Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132), 1 up.

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.

John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) def. Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 2 and 1.

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 and 1.

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) def. Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), 1 up.

Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139) def. Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up.

Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) def. Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), 1 up.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 2 an 1.

Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135) def. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142), 2 and 1.

Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140) def. Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140), 1 up.

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) def. Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 and 2.

Jose Islas, Mexico (142) def. Mason Nome, Houston, Texas (139), 4 and 3.

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) def. Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142), 1 up.

Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139) def. Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141), 3 and 1.

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137) def. Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142), 2 and 1.

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) def. Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 8 and 6.

Lower Bracket

Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 4 and 3.

James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 1 up.

Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138), 4 and 3.

Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142) def. Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138), 2 and 1.

Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142), 3 and 2.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141) def. Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139), 2 and 1.

Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) def. Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas (137), 3 and 1.

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) def. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141), 1 up.

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) def. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142), 2 and 1.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) def. Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140), 1 up.

Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) def. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142), 3 and 2.

Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) def. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142), 5 and 4.

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) def. Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135), 6 and 4.

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) def. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141), 3 and 1.

Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) def. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142), 3 and 2.

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) def. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141), 2 and 1.

Round of 32 (supended due to weather) Upper Bracket

David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) and Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140), tied (thru 20).

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138), 2 and 1.

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) and Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139), tied (thru 17).

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137), 3 and 2.

Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 15).

Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142), 2 up (thru 14).

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 1 up (thru 13).

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 2 up (thru 12).

Lower Bracket

James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142), 4 and 3.

Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) and Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142), tied (thru 18).

Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141), 4 and 3.

Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) and Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139), tied (thru 17).

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) leads Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134), 2 up (thru 16).

Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) leads Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138), 2 up (thru 15).

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) and Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139), tied (thru 14).

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) leads Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137), 1 up (thru 13).

