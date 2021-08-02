Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 3 2 of 38 events 336 of 380 total events Nation G S B Tot China…

At Tokyo

Tuesday, Aug. 3

2 of 38 events

336 of 380 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 29 17 16 62 United States 22 25 17 64 Japan 17 6 10 33 Australia 14 4 15 33 ROC 12 21 17 50 Britain 11 12 12 35 France 6 10 7 23 Germany 6 6 11 23 South Korea 6 4 9 19 Netherlands 5 7 6 18 New Zealand 5 3 4 12 Italy 4 9 15 28 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8 Canada 3 4 7 14 Switzerland 3 4 5 12 Croatia 3 2 2 7 Taiwan 2 4 4 10 Brazil 2 3 5 10 Cuba 2 3 3 8 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Denmark 2 1 3 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Spain 1 4 3 8 Georgia 1 4 1 6 Austria 1 1 3 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Serbia 1 1 3 5 Turkey 1 0 4 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Sweden 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Jamaica 1 1 2 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 1 1 3 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 Norway 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Poland 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Belarus 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 5 6 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Mexico 0 0 3 3 India 0 1 1 2 Kenya 0 1 1 2 Portugal 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Armenia 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1

