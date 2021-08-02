2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 10:48 PM

At Tokyo

Tuesday, Aug. 3

2 of 38 events

336 of 380 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 29 17 16 62
United States 22 25 17 64
Japan 17 6 10 33
Australia 14 4 15 33
ROC 12 21 17 50
Britain 11 12 12 35
France 6 10 7 23
Germany 6 6 11 23
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Netherlands 5 7 6 18
New Zealand 5 3 4 12
Italy 4 9 15 28
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Croatia 3 2 2 7
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Brazil 2 3 5 10
Cuba 2 3 3 8
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Denmark 2 1 3 6
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 4 3 8
Georgia 1 4 1 6
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Turkey 1 0 4 5
Romania 1 3 0 4
Sweden 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Jamaica 1 1 2 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Norway 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Poland 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 5 6
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
India 0 1 1 2
Kenya 0 1 1 2
Portugal 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Armenia 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1

