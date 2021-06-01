VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Asia News » Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish…

Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish blaze on container ship

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Firefighters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday extinguished a blaze on a container ship that had been burning for 12 days, as a court imposed a travel ban on the captain.

The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the 5-month-old ship, destroyed most of its cargo, and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority said salvage personnel “have finally embarked on MV X-Press Pearl after dousing the fire. Assessments are being carried out.”

The ship was anchored off the capital, Colombo, waiting to enter its port when it caught fire. The navy believes the blaze was caused by chemicals being transported on the Singapore-flagged vessel. It was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals that were loaded at the port of Hazira, India, on May 15.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police have questioned the ship’s captain and an official of the ship’s local agent.

He said a court in Colombo banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country.

The vessel’s 25-member crew was evacuated last week after an explosion. They include Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up