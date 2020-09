U.S. Open Tee Times

At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. All Times EDT (a-amateur) Thursday-Friday First Hole-10th Hole 6:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Brandon…

At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. All Times EDT (a-amateur)

Thursday-Friday

First Hole-10th Hole

6:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Brandon Wu, United States; Curtis Luck, Australia, Ryan Fox, New Zealand.

7:01 a.m.-12:21 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark, J.T. Poston, United States.

7:12 a.m.-12:32 p.m. — Chez Reavie, United States; Sung Kang, South Korea; Kevin Streelman, United States.

7:23 a.m.-12:43 p.m. — Jazz Janewattanond, Thailand; Kevin Na, United States; Matt Wallace, England.

7:34 a.m.-12:54 p.m. — Brendon Todd, United States; Harris English, United States; a-Davis Thompson, United States.

7:45 a.m.-1:05 p.m. — Paul Waring, England, Victor Perez, France, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.

7:56 a.m.-1:16 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Patrick Reed, United States; Jordan Spieth, United States.

8:07 a.m.-1:27 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States; Justin Thomas, United States; Tiger Woods, United States.

8:18 a.m.-1:38 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, United States; Lucas Glover, United States; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland.

8:29 a.m.-1:49 p.m. — Charles Howell III, United States; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Max Homa, United States.

8:40 a.m.-2 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; a-Sandy Scott, Scotland.

8:51 a.m.-2:11 p.m. — Eddie Pepperell, United States; Troy Merritt, United States; Sami Valimaki, Finland.

Thursday-Friday

10th Hole-First Hole

6:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Daniel Balin, United States; Greyson Sigg, United States; J.C. Ritchie, South Africa.

7:01 a.m.-12:21 p.m. — a-Ricky Castillo, United States; Brian Harman, United States; Andy Sullivan, England.

7:12 a.m.-12:32 p.m. — Tom Lewis, a-Preston Summerhays, United States; Jason Kokrak, United States.

7:23 a.m.-12:43 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Germany, Jimmy Walker, United States; a-John Augenstein, United States.

7:34 a.m.-12:54 p.m. — Tyler Duncan, United States; Thomas Detry, Belgium; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa.

7:45 a.m.-1:05 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, England; Henrik Stenson, Sweden, Danny Willett, England.

7:56 a.m.-1:16 p.m. — Webb Simpson, United States; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Jason Day, Australia.

8:07 a.m.-1:27 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Adam Scott, Australia; Justin Rose, England.

8:18 a.m.-1:38 p.m. — Ian Poulter, England; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Steve Stricker, United States.

8:29 a.m.-1:49 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Canada; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Corey Conners, Canada.

8:40 a.m.-2 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; a-Chun An Yu, Taiwan; Justin Harding, South Africa.

8:51 a.m.-2:11 p.m. — Scott Hend, Australia; Dan McCarthy, United States; Ryan Vermeer, United States.

Thursday-Friday

First Hole-10th Hole

12:10 p.m.-6:50 a.m. — Shaun Norris, South Africa; Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia; Chan Kim, United States.

12:21 p.m.-7:01 a.m. — Adam Long, United States; a-Eduard Rousaud, Spain; Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France.

12:32 p.m.-7:12 a.m. — a-Lukas Michel, Australia; Lucas Herbert, Australia; Matt Jones, Australia.

12:43 p.m.-7:23 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, United States; Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain.

12:54 p.m.-7:34 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Sungjae Im, South Korea; Cameron Champ, United States.

1:05 p.m.-7:45 a.m. — Gary Woodland, United States; a-Andy Ogletree, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland.

1:16 p.m.-7:56 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Dustin Johnson, United States; Tony Finau, United States.

1:27 p.m.-8:07 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Paul Casey, England; Jon Rahm, Spain.

1:38 p.m.-8:18 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, United States; Matthew Wolff, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

1:49 p.m.-8:29 a.m. — Romain Langasque, France; Davis Riley, United States; Will Zalatoris, United States.

2 p.m.-8:40 a.m. — Matthias Schwab, Austria; a-Cole Hammer, United States; Alex Noren, Sweden.

2:11 p.m.-8:51 a.m. — Connor Syme, Scotland; Paul Barjon, France; Marty Jertson, United States.

Thursday-Friday

10th Hole-First Hole

12:10 p.m.-6:50 a.m. — Richy Werenski, United States; Taylor Pendrith, Canada; Renato Paratore, Italy.

12:21 p.m.-7:01 a.m. — Jim Herman, United States; a-John Pak, United States; Thomas Pieters, Belgium.

12:32 p.m.-7:12 a.m. — Michael Thompson, United States; Andrew Putnam, United States; Chesson Hadley, United States.

12:43 p.m.-7:23 a.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Marc Leishman, Australia; Cameron Smith, Australia.

12:54 p.m.-7:34 a.m. — Lee Westwood, England; a-James Sugrue, Ireland; Bubba Watson, United States.

1:05 p.m.-7:45 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Daniel Berger, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa.

1:16 p.m.-7:56 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, England; Kevin Kisner, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico.

1:27 p.m.-8:07 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Zach Johnson, United States; Keegan Bradley, United States.

1:38 p.m.-8:18 a.m. — Billy Horschel, United States; Xander Schauffele, United States; Brandt Snedeker, United States.

1:49 p.m.-8:29 a.m. — Shugo Imahira, Japan; Byeong Hun An, South Korea; a-Takumi Kanaya, Japan.

2 p.m.-8:40 a.m. — Danny Lee, New Zealand; Mark Hubbard, United States; Lanto Griffin, United States.

2:11 p.m.-8:51 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Germany; Lee Hodges, United States; Adrian Otaegui, Spain.

