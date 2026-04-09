WATCH: Man does pull-up on water pipe that burst on GMU’s Arlington campus

A man has admitted doing a pull-up on a water pipe that broke and busted at George Mason University's Arlington, Virginia, campus in late March.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. GMU water pipe bursts after being used as pull-up bar

A man has admitted to doing a pull-up that busted a water pipe at George Mason University’s Arlington, Virginia, campus in late March.

Police said that on March 23 around midnight, the Arlington County Fire Department got a call to go to the Mason Square campus on 3300 Fairfax Drive about a broken pipe and water flooding the parking garage.

After an investigation by George Mason University’s police, video footage showed the man doing a pull-up on the pipe and breaking it. He, along with a group of people, were seen dancing before the incident took place.

The man turned himself in to accept responsibility for the incident, a spokesperson for George Mason University police told WTOP.

“Moral of the story is ‘if you mess up, you fess up!’ and he led with that in doing the right thing,” said Emily Ross with George Mason University police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.