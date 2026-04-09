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WATCH: Man does pull-up on water pipe that burst on GMU’s Arlington campus

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 9, 2026, 10:57 PM

GMU water pipe bursts after being used as pull-up bar

A man has admitted to doing a pull-up that busted a water pipe at George Mason University’s Arlington, Virginia, campus in late March.

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Police said that on March 23 around midnight, the Arlington County Fire Department got a call to go to the Mason Square campus on 3300 Fairfax Drive about a broken pipe and water flooding the parking garage.

After an investigation by George Mason University’s police, video footage showed the man doing a pull-up on the pipe and breaking it. He, along with a group of people, were seen dancing before the incident took place.

The man turned himself in to accept responsibility for the incident, a spokesperson for George Mason University police told WTOP.

Moral of the story is ‘if you mess up, you fess up!’ and he led with that in doing the right thing,” said Emily Ross with George Mason University police.

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Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

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