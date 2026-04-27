Historic Arlington church to hold event celebrating restoration from 2022 fire

More than three years after a fire significantly damaged Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, the church is celebrating the building's complete reconstruction and restoration.

More than three years after a fire significantly damaged Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, the church is celebrating the building’s complete reconstruction and restoration.

The public is invited to “In Full Bloom: A Community Celebration of Renewal” at the church on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. To attend, RSVP online.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear the church’s 2,660-pipe Holtkamp organ, listen to singing in the church’s new choir rooms, enjoy kid-friendly activities in the “Forever Garden,” eat a light lunch and visit with the church’s pastors.

The church, established in 1854, is Arlington’s oldest church that is in continuous use, according to its website. A fire in October 2022 disrupted the church’s operations and caused around $1 million in damage.

A short program at 3 p.m. will be held to celebrate the church’s 170th anniversary.

The church’s sanctuary and preschool wings were not significantly damaged by the fire, which started in the church attic above the music and education wing.

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