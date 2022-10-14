Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation

A two-alarm fire occurred at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. Fire officials say the church is still being assessed for damage, but will likely still be usable.

Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on North Glebe Road near 15th Street.

An Arlington County Fire & EMS spokesman told WTOP the flames could be seen through the roof, but firefighters quickly got them under control.

No one was injured.

#Alert: Units are on scene of a 2 alarm fire in the 1500 BLK of N. Glebe Rd. The fire has been knocked down and units are in the process of overhauling. pic.twitter.com/OBtSozuDBH — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) October 14, 2022

Fire crews are now in the process of removing debris from the structure, and investigators remain on the scene.

The church, established in 1854, is Arlington’s oldest church that is continuous use, according to the church’s website.