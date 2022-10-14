RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 7:42 AM

Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on North Glebe Road near 15th Street.

An Arlington County Fire & EMS spokesman told WTOP the flames could be seen through the roof, but firefighters quickly got them under control.

No one was injured.

Fire crews are now in the process of removing debris from the structure, and investigators remain on the scene.

Fire officials say the church is still being assessed for damage, but will likely still be usable.

The church, established in 1854, is Arlington’s oldest church that is continuous use, according to the church’s website.

