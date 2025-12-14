Live Radio
Long-abandoned strip mall in Arlington to get a new life

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

December 14, 2025, 2:12 PM

The Fillmore Gardens shopping center at 2601 Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)

The Arlington County Board gave final approval at its Saturday meeting to a major redevelopment project at 2601 Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia.

“The Elliott” will be a 6-story, mixed-use property, with 271 apartments and about 15,000 square feet of retail space. It will replace the Fillmore Gardens shopping center on Columbia Pike, east of Walter Reed Drive.

Under the redevelopment plan, a parking lot would be turned over to the county — to potentially become part of an expanded Penrose Square.

Several projects proposed for that strip fell through over the years, leaving the property empty as it fell into disrepair.

The strip mall housed the Salsa Room, Atilla’s restaurant, a CVS and a number of other small businesses.

Arlington Board Chair Takis Karantonis lauded the approval at the board meeting.

“This is very personal to me. I worked in the building that this new building will replace for almost 10 years,” he said.

Karantonis lives in south Arlington and said he’s looking forward to having new apartments filled with “270 new neighbors, new neighbors of mine, in my neighborhood, fully compliant of the form-based code that was approved in months, in months, rather than years.”

More stories

He was referring to a development option now being used by Arlington County to move projects along quicker.

The president of the Penrose Neighborhood Association told Arlington Now that he hopes some mom-and-pop businesses can return to the site.

This would be the latest boost for the busy Columbia Pike corridor of Arlington. Residents in that Penrose area are enjoying new pavement, sidewalks, street lights and traffic lights along Columbia Pike, after more than two years of road and utility work.

