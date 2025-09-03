3 arrested and charged with arson in Arlington apartment fire

Three men have been arrested and charged with arson in a May apartment fire in Arlington, Virginia, that affected more than 30 occupants.

Three men have been arrested and charged with arson in a May apartment fire in Arlington, Virginia, that affected more than 30 occupants and caused two injuries, county fire officials announced Friday.

The fire happened on May 15 at the garden style apartments at 1020 S. Quebec St. and “resulted in 32 occupants being affected,” according to a news release from the Arlington County Fire Department’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

The fire trapped several people, who had to be brought down by ladders, and at least two people inside were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

Fire officials said they found evidence at the scene that indicated the fire was “suspicious in nature.” After a monthslong investigation, three men were arrested.

Marvin Adelso Hernandez Lopez, 18, is charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, and fake ID and firearms related charges. Both Wilmer Agustin De Leon, 20, and Erasbiel Flores, 22, are charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

All three men are being held without bond in the Arlington County jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing and those with information is asked to contact Arlington police at 703-228-4180, or submit an anonymous tip at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where the apartment fire took place:

