Multiple people displaced after apartment building fire in Montgomery Co.

Jacob Kerr | jkerr@wtop.com

October 31, 2024, 1:00 PM

32 Montgomery County residents are without a home this morning after an apartment fire in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Thursday.

Just before 10 a.m., around 80 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire on Pear Tree Court near Connecticut Avenue.

“Firefighters did make several rescues from the top floor. The fire was on the third floor of this four-story residential apartment,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

A total of six people were rescued from the upper floors. Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire likely started by a knock-off phone charger overheating, according to Piringer.

Fire officials said the fire is now under control.

Below is a map of the area where the apartment fire took place:

Map of Montgomery County apartment fire
(Courtesy Google Maps)

