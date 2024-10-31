Multiple people displaced after apartment building fire in Montgomery Co.

Multiple Montgomery County residents are without a home this morning after an apartment fire in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., around 80 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire on Pear Tree Court near Connecticut Avenue.

“Firefighters did make several rescues from the top floor. The fire was on the third floor of this four-story residential apartment,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

A total of six people were rescued from the upper floors. Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire likely started by a knock-off phone charger overheating, according to Piringer.

Fire officials said the fire is now under control.

Below is a map of the area where the apartment fire took place:

