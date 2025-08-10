10 speed camera zones added in Arlington ahead of new school year

New speed cameras will greet drivers Monday around school zones on the first day back to classes in Arlington County, Virginia.

New speed cameras will greet drivers Monday around school zones on the first day back to classes in Arlington County, Virginia.

There will be 10 additional school zone speed safety cameras, which brings the total in the county’s PhotoSPEED program to 28 cameras, according to a county news release.

There is a “30-day warning period” for the 10 new cameras and the two relocated cameras starting Monday. After that, those who are caught speeding will be issued a $100 civil fine per ticket.

Any drivers who speed by the returning cameras will be issued citations starting Monday.

The new cameras are at the following locations:

NB 4700 block of Williamsburg Boulevard

NB 1300 block of S. George Mason Drive

SB 1000 block of N. George Mason Drive

NB 700 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

EB 4200 block of Lorcom Lane

EB 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard

SB 1400 block of N. Quincy Street

WB 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard

WB 5100 block of Williamsburg Boulevard

SB 2600 block of Military Road

There are two cameras that are being relocated from the eastbound 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard and the northbound 1300 block of N. Kirkwood. Those will now be at the following locations:

SB 1600 block of Kirkwood Road

WB 5100 block of Yorktown Boulevard

Locations at which the speed cameras are returning include:

WB 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard

SB 400 block of N. George Mason Drive

SB 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB Unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive

NB 1900 block of S George Mason Drive

SB 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive

EB 4500 block of Washington Boulevard

NB 700 block of N. George Mason Drive

SB 2500 block of S. Arlington Ridge Road

EB 5800 block of Williamsburg Boulevard

SB 1000 block of N. McKinley Road

EB 3500 block of 2nd Street S.

NB 1600 block of N. Veitch Street

WB 5800 block of Little Falls Road

NB 1100 block of Patrick Henry Drive

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.