Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » WATCH: Car explosion in…

WATCH: Car explosion in Crystal City parking lot damages 3 other vehicles

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

July 24, 2025, 5:35 PM

Arlington County firefighters were dispatched to a parking lot in Crystal City where a car explosion damaged three other vehicles on Thursday morning.

In a post on social media, the Arlington County Fire Department said the explosion was caused by a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, or BLEVE, from the vehicle’s fuel tank rupturing.

The car, which was parked near the intersection of 33rd Street S and Crystal Drive, was quickly extinguished when firefighters arrived on scene around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up