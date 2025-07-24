WATCH: Car explosion in Crystal City parking lot damages 3 other vehicles

Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched to a parking lot in Crystal City where a car explosion damaged three other vehicles on Thursday morning.

In a post on social media, the Arlington County Fire Department said the explosion was caused by a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, or BLEVE, from the vehicle’s fuel tank rupturing.

The car, which was parked near the intersection of 33rd Street S and Crystal Drive, was quickly extinguished when firefighters arrived on scene around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

