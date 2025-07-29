Live Radio
Scammers knock on doors in Arlington offering construction services

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 29, 2025, 1:31 PM

Has a crew come up to your door saying they will fix your roof or driveway? The Arlington County Police Department is warning residents they could be scammers posing as licensed contractors.

Several people in the area have reported seeing scammers going around door to door in their neighborhoods. Police warned against doing business with those crews.

The scammers will use high pressure sales tactics on residents to get hired for jobs like resealing a driveway, replacing an old roof or other property improvement work.

Ultimately, the work is often left undone once money changes hands.

They will often insist on cash deals with no contracts and may even resort to being paid electronically.

Police warned that you should only hire contractors that are licensed and insured. You can search for licensed contractors with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Review references from other customers for before signing any contract and don’t pay in full for a job up front, police said. Generally, down payments should not exceed 10% of the total price.

If you or a neighbor see these crews or have been scammed by one, call Arlington County’s nonemergency hotline at 703-558-2222.

You can also file a police report online.

