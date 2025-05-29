‘Dude, where’s my stuff?’: Arlington Co. man’s invention looks to improve lost and found system

A product developed in Arlington, Virginia, aims to make it easier to find your lost items. It's called LostAF.

A product developed in Arlington County, Virginia, aims to make it easier to get your lost items back.

It’s called LostAF, but that doesn’t stand for what you might think.

“There is of course a double entendre, but truth be told it was organic from ‘lost and found,'” said Arlington investor Dave Doctor, who came up with the idea.

LostAF is a website with printable lost and found stickers with a unique barcode and email that allows people to contact you if they find your stuff.

“They can send a message to that email address and we forward that message to you,” Doctor said.

Doctor said he’s got the stickers on his iPod case, wallet and even his credit cards. He said the system keeps you anonymous when you sign up.

“You don’t reveal your name, you basically, like, protect your gear and you hide your name,” he said.

You can get a kit for about $15 that includes more than 50 stickers. Doctor said some of the stickers have funny phrases, such as, “Help! My mom will kill me if you don’t return this.”

Others read, “Dude, where’s my stuff?” and “Get me home.”

