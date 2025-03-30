Live Radio
3 teens charged in fights at Pentagon City Mall that forced shopping complex to close early

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

March 30, 2025, 12:04 PM

Police activity outside the Pentagon City Mall on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Two teenage girls and a teenage boy have been charged for their part in a series of fights at Pentagon City Mall that forced mall officials to close the shopping complex early Saturday night.

Arlington County, Virginia, police said the disturbances began after 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, with officers responding to several fights inside the mall. Police said that when they arrived they saw a “very large crowd in the food court and numerous fights happening simultaneously.”

Shoppers were sent home after police recommended that mall officials close the shopping complex.


A 13-year-old girl charged with riot and assault on police, after she allegedly “pushed an officer and resisted attempts to detain her,” police said.  A 15-year-old girl charged with assault on police, two counts of assault and battery, injury to a person in a riot and obstruction of justice after she allegedly “assaulted a store employee,” according to police.  A 14-year-old boy was charged with assault on police, riot while carrying a weapon and trespassing after he “assaulted an officer and resisted arrest” and had a knife, police said.

One Arlington officer and a mall security guard suffered minor injuries, according to police.

A map of the area is below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report. 

